Newport look for home comforts

The Fishes host Bylet in a rare round of midweek fixtures in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League.

And skipper Sam Millward is hoping his side can extend their seven-point advantage at the top.

“We have been good at home and not really had a bad result there so hopefully we can continue that,” he said.

“No team has got more than three winners on our green so if we can continue that then it should get us somewhere near where we want to be at the end of the season.

“It’s important because away from home we aren’t quite where we want to be.

“We have gone close but not quite got over the line.

“We raise our game when we have big home matches and maybe other sides are doing that when they play us.

“After Bylet we have two away games on the bounce at Highley and Ifton so we want to go into them on the back of a good result.”

Newport are 16 points clear of fourth-placed Castlefields, although the defending champions have two games in hand.

They will be hoping to get on the green at Wrockwardine Wood after seeing their last two fixtures postponed.

Sir John Bayley host Hanwood while St Georges entertain Wem USC.

Ifton go to Burway and Highley make the trip to Chester Road. Meole Brace host Hanmer.