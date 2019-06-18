Another top team beaten by Bayley

The 11-3 (215-188) success leaves the Bayley boys second in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League table.

They are seven points behind leaders Newport, who Bayley defeated in their previous fixture two weeks earlier.

Vice-skipper Clarke, who has won 10 of his 11 matches this season, said: “They were big tests for us and they have been two good results.

“We played well in both matches and surprised ourselves a little bit. You would struggle to beat those results even if you were playing a lower-placed team because all sides are capable of picking up two or three winners.

“Now we have another home fixture against a top-five side in Hanwood tomorrow so we need to see if we can do the same again.”

Bayley stormed ahead by claiming all the front four games and added another three in the middle before the Dragons hit back late on.

“At one stage we were 7-1 up but then we suffered a couple of big defeats and there wasn’t much in the aggregate at that stage,” added Clarke.

“The green was a lot better than I thought it would be and it ran quite well, our groundsman Arthur Morris did a terrific job.

Advertising

“We are doing alright and probably exceeding our expectations. We have blooded a few youngsters this year and it’s pleasing to see them come through. Everyone is enjoying it at the moment.”

Defending champions Castlefields were sidelined for the second successive week when their clash at Bylet was postponed due to a waterlogged green and safety concerns over the bridge. It will now be played on Wednesday, July 3.

Meole Brace picked up an excellent 12-4 (223-190) away win at in-form Highley.

Will Tarrell led the way for the visitors with his 21-4 victory the pick of their eight winners.

Advertising

Newport went down to a 9-5 (215-200) defeat at Hanmer, with Robin Bennett’s 21-7 key to the hosts securing the aggregate.

Ifton moved off the bottom after defeating Wrockwardine Wood 9-5 (222-187), Chester Road falling to the foot of the table after losing 8-6 (236-213) at Wem USC.

Hanwood picked up a 10-4 (230-170) home victory over Burway.