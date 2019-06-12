Premier starlet Harry Parsonage turns on the style

The 17-year-old, who has broken into Burway’s Premier League team this season and played six games to date, came out on top of a fantastic entry of 22 young bowlers at Telepost.

And it was very nearly an all-Parsonage final on Thursday night in Shrewsbury as Harry’s sister Camilla, his team-mate with Bromfield in the Ludlow League, made the semi-finals.

“Harry Parsonage from Burway was the winner of the Harold Kaye, beating Charlie Hotchkiss (Pontesbury) 21-9 in the final,” said a Tanners league spokesman.

“In the semi-final he beat Rhys Marshall (Prince Hotel) 21-11 while in the other semi Charlie beat Harry’s sister, Camilla, 21-19.”

It was an ideal competition for Shropshire’s juniors to practice the green ahead of the junior county match against Yorkshire, but conditions had changed dramatically by Sunday due to the wet weather.

Meanwhile, league comps chief Graeme Wornell still has a handful of places available in the Sambrook Doubles on Sunday at Old Shrewsbury and the Severnside complex.

“This popular doubles competition is open to any two players from the Tanners Shropshire League but is limited to the first 32 pairs, with a consolation competition for first round losers,” said the spokesman.

“There are a limited number of spaces left and to reserve one please text or ring Graeme Wornell on 07974 623822. Entry is £8 per pair with a guaranteed first prize of £200 if all 32 spaces are taken.”