League to now end in October

Bowls | Published:

A Shropshire bowls league has taken drastic action to cope with the monsoon weather conditions that have replaced summer.

The SPS Whitchurch League called off all fixtures in its top four divisions that were scheduled for last night (TUES) after incessant rain during the day.

A league spokesperson said: “Due to the exceptional weather it has been decided to cancel all league matches and move them to Tuesday, October 1.”

And that switch means that those matches in October will become the last night of the league season.

