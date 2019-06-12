Fields slip a place

The Shrewsbury side, who had star man Callum Wraight admit last week that top spot is out of their reach, slipped a place owing to Moor Lane’s 8-2 (163-108) triumph against county neighbours St Georges.

Wraight was one of five victors for Castlefields – Keith Wall, Kiah Roberts, Mike Beer and Richard Goddard the others.

Wall’s 21-7 win over Scott Saunders made him their MVP.

Michael Wainwright and Peter Grimston were the two victors for Telford outfit St Georges at Moor Lane on Monday.

Wainwright’s 21-18 success against Ashley Hickman was the best result.

Castlefields are a point off third-placed Moor Lane and five behind second-placed Greville Arms.

The George, 17 points ahead, appear out of reach, as Wraight alluded to last week.

St Georges are now sixth in the table, having lost three on the bounce.

Wrockwardine Wood had the first of two byes on the trot in the nine-team Division Two. The Wrockites are currently sixth in the table.