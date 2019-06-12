Advertising
Debutant Claire gets to last four
A super debut show took Claire Williams all the way through to the semi-finals of the £600 George Pritchatt Memorial Ladies Classic at Chadsmoor.
The former Shropshire Ladies team stalwart, now back bowling for Newport, enjoyed three fine wins at the Cannock venue before coming up against in-form Staffordshire ace Samantha Murray.
And it was Murray, fresh from winning the Dunlop President’s Ladies Open, who ended Williams’ fine run with a 21-18 success, only to lose 21-16 in the final to Kerry Brown of South Yorkshire.
Competition organiser Lynn Pritchatt said: “Claire was very impressive in her previous three matches, winning 21-5, 21-18 and 21-13 in the quarter-finals against Sue Pugh.”
Young Meole Brace bowler Natalie Connor also made her debut in the competition, winning her first round game 21-12 against Sally Evans before bowing out against the eventual title winner, 21-10, in round two.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment