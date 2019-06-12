Debutant Claire gets to last four

The former Shropshire Ladies team stalwart, now back bowling for Newport, enjoyed three fine wins at the Cannock venue before coming up against in-form Staffordshire ace Samantha Murray.

And it was Murray, fresh from winning the Dunlop President’s Ladies Open, who ended Williams’ fine run with a 21-18 success, only to lose 21-16 in the final to Kerry Brown of South Yorkshire.

Competition organiser Lynn Pritchatt said: “Claire was very impressive in her previous three matches, winning 21-5, 21-18 and 21-13 in the quarter-finals against Sue Pugh.”

Young Meole Brace bowler Natalie Connor also made her debut in the competition, winning her first round game 21-12 against Sally Evans before bowing out against the eventual title winner, 21-10, in round two.