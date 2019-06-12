Anyone’s game in the Charity Shield

Bylet B won the PMC Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s six-a-side knockout last year, stunning their A team in the final.

But Bylet A have survived and tomorrow at 1.30pm they entertain the conquerors of the B team in the preliminary round, Maddocks, who will arrive with a 12-shot advantage.

Other first round ties – Sir John Bayley B sScratch) v Donnington Wood A (+12), White Horse-HUSC (scr) v Mortimer (+12), Trench (+24) v Much Wenlock (+12), Sinclair B (+24) v Wrockwardine Wood A (+12), Highley A (scr) v Sir John Bayley A (+12), St Georges C (+24) v Newport A(+12), Bridgnorth A (scr) v Charlton (+12).