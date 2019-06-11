Uncertainty hangs over quarter-finals

It’s either St Georges or Newport for the Shrewsbury club – the only non-Premier League team in the last eight of the KGJ Insurance-sponsored knockout – on Wednesday, June 26.

St Georges beat Newport by four shots in a cracking tie on Bowring No.2 last week, but a county cup committee spokesman said: “We are currently investigating the Newport and St Georges game so both teams will be in the draw, with a decision made soon about the eligibility of a St Georges player.”

That bowler is Glyn Picknell, who won 21-15 on the night in his first match of the season for the Dragons, leading to Newport immediately questioning if he was eligible to play in the tie.

The uncertainty overshadowed the demise of Glynn Hill Trophy holders Sir John Bayley as they were beaten by Wem USC at Monkmoor, Fred Bailey and Mike Dulson, winning 21-9.

Full quarter-final draw for June 26: Chester Road v Meole Brace at Horsehay; St Georges or Newport v Telepost at Prees (new); Wem USC v Hanwood at Allscott Heath; Castlefields v Bylet at Sir John Bayley (bottom).