Juniors find it tough against the champs

The reigning Premier Division champions scored a home and away victory over the Salopians by 123 shots overall to become odds-on favourites to retain the under-18 crown.

Yorkshire enjoyed three single-figure winners and nine in total as they racked up a 77-chalk success at Telepost in Shrewsbury on a soggy Sunday afternoon, but a plucky performance from the away side limited the damage to 46 on a tricky green at Golcar Liberal Club in Huddersfield.

A county association spokesman said: “Yorkshire showed they are the team to beat still as they beat our juniors by 123.

“Both Shropshire teams got three winners with Harry Church leading by example by winning 21-8 away while Tom Killen got player of the match for his 21-18 win.

Tom Killen

“At home on Telepost it was another experienced junior who was best our winner in Harry Parsonage 21-12.”

Molly Harris and Shropshire player-of-the-match Susie Lawson were the other home successes with 21-16 cards as Byron Fletcher came in for the unavailable Lucy Hireson.

Edward Proudlove won 21-15 at Golcar and there were battling 20s for Louise Ralphs and Joe Killen, but the day was a stark reminder of how good Shropshire’s young bowlers have to aspire to be to stand any chance of winning the British title again.