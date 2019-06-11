Fields slip off top in the rain

Their clash with Ifton was one of four to fall by the wayside due to adverse weather conditions in the county on Friday and Newport took advantage.

They moved to the top of the pile in emphatic fashion, storming to a whitewash victory against Hanwood.

Dale Redrum claimed their best result in the 14-0 (252-184 aggregate) triumph, with his 21-8 success over Simon Lane. Josh Bradburn was a 21-9 victor against Dave Payne too.

St Georges, in second, also played on Friday, beating Highley 11-3 (230-190).

Peter Grimston, Rob Roden, Simon Madeley and Tony Rhodes helped St Georges pull clear, winning the final four games.

Burway were the third and final winners at home on Friday, prevailing 10-4 (235-184) against Wem USC.

Wayne Rogers’ 21-6 win over Scott Thomas was the best result for the hosts, who are now seventh.

Wem, meanwhile, are 11th.

That was it for Friday’s action – Chester Road v Sir John Bayley, Meole Brace v Bylet, and Wrockwardine Wood v Hanmer also postponed – but there was a rearranged clash which took place on Saturday.

And Highley made up for their defeat at St Georges by digging in to come out on top on the road.

Ifton had Geraint Williams and Richard Zolman as the joint MVPs thanks to their 21-12 victories over Ray Bishop and Dave Scriven respectively, but Highley were 11-5 winners (220-209).

Mark Jones was their stand-out performer for them as he beat Craig Griffiths 21-8.

Highley are now sixth – six points off fifth-placed Hanwood. Ifton are bottom.