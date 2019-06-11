Big boys in action

All the leading lights in the Tanners Shropshire League feature in the last 16 of the prized six home-six away knockout.

Division One leaders Crescent and title rivals Telepost, Ludlow Castle, Battlefield and reigning champions Castlefields A are the ones to watch, while Division Three duo Pontesbury B and Castlefields B are the outsiders.

Tonight’s first round ties are – Battlefield v Castlefields A, Crescent v Meole Brace, Meole Village v Old Shrewsbury, Prince Hotel A v Unison, Bicton A v Prince Hotel B, Hanwood v Pontesbury B, Ludlow Castle v Castlefields B, Telepost v Pontesbury A.