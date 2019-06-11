Big boys in action

Menu

The big boys will try to flex their muscles tonight in round one of the Tanner Cup.

All the leading lights in the Tanners Shropshire League feature in the last 16 of the prized six home-six away knockout.

Division One leaders Crescent and title rivals Telepost, Ludlow Castle, Battlefield and reigning champions Castlefields A are the ones to watch, while Division Three duo Pontesbury B and Castlefields B are the outsiders.

Tonight’s first round ties are – Battlefield v Castlefields A, Crescent v Meole Brace, Meole Village v Old Shrewsbury, Prince Hotel A v Unison, Bicton A v Prince Hotel B, Hanwood v Pontesbury B, Ludlow Castle v Castlefields B, Telepost v Pontesbury A.

