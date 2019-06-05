Castlefields ‘playing for second spot’

The Shrewsbury side are in third place after losing 7-3 (149-124) at Moor Lane.

But with table-toppers The George enjoying an impressive 9-3 (143-133) victory at St Georges, Wraight admitted the title race is probably already over.

“Quite clearly The George are the best side,” he said.

“We’ve played them home and away and even they said they thought we would give them a run for their money.

“But I think they are too far ahead of us and have won the league already after six matches.

“To go to St Georges and win like that is unheard of.

“It’s our first season back in the top division after promotion, so first and foremost we want to make sure we survive.

“But we’ve got a very strong side and secretly we had aspirations of pushing for the title.”

Advertising

Wraight was one of three winners for Castlefields, with Tom Palmer and Andrew Hughes (MVP for his 21-11) also victorious.

Michael Beer was forced to drop out at the last minute and his replacement Doug Edwards suffered a tough evening, losing 21-2.

“It’s difficult for Doug because he doesn’t know any of the greens,” added Wraight.

“But obviously Michael is a top player and, having only lost the aggregate by 25, if he had played and won it could have made the difference.”

Advertising

Lewis Scott continued his impressive form with the best result for St Georges, a 21-4 win, while Dave King won a tight clash with Gareth Herbert 21-19 to claim the MVP.

Sonya Lucas was the home side’s other winner but heavy defeats for Nigel Evans and Michael Wainwright proved crucial in a 10-chalk defeat.

Wrockwardine Wood were beaten 8-2 (165-106) away to Sutton Park in Division Two.

Martin Gaut had best result and MVP for his 21-19 win, with the Wrockites’ other success coming from Steve Downs as he edged a tight clash 21-20.