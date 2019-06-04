Tanners pair in cup clash

That’s because Tanners Shropshire League rivals Telepost and Crescent clash in a second-round tie tonight on Severnside No.1 in the KGJ Insurance-sponsored knockout.

And another non-Premier club, Hadley USC, have high hopes of joining them in the last eight as they take on a Chester Road side that are second bottom of the elite league at Battlefield.

Sir John Bayley, holders of the coveted Glynn Hill Trophy, face Wem USC at Monkmoor but tie of the night is last year’s runners-up Newport against St Georges on Bowring No.2.

Tonight’s other ties: Castlefields v Wrockwardine Wood at Bridgnorth, Prince of Wales Hotel v Bylet at Burway No.2, Ifton v Meole Brace at Prees (new), Hanwood v Highley at Charlton.

It’s also preliminary round time in the Scadding Cup for Tanners Shrewsbury Division teams tonight.

The five home-five way matches are: Greenfields Social A v Meole Brace A, Unison v Hanwood A, Pontesbury C v Dorrington.