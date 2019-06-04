Advertising
Prize fund of £750 at St Georges
A potential prize fund of £750 is the incentive to enter the St Georges Mixed Doubles in August.
The one-day competition for the Nicholas Rhodes Memorial Trophy is on Sunday, August 11, and a donation from it will be made to the Bloodwise charity.
Entry is £8, one home bowler allowed per pair, and qualifying sessions are at 9.30am and 1pm, with the last eight in action from 4.30pm. Places can be booked by contacting Tony Rhodes on 07483 868606.
