Handicap triumph for Sam Onions

He followed last year’s example set by Danny Wornell to triumph by beating new Newport recruit Josh Bradburn 21-12 in the final played on Old Shrewsbury No.1.

Onions, best known at the Prince of Wales Hotel but playing for Hanwood in the Wem League this year, started strongly in the crunch clash watched by a near-50 crowd, racing 7-1 up and then 11-3 after 12 ends.

County competition secretary Mike Potter said: “Josh showed some determined grit to get back to trail 12-7, but Sam’s resistance in the corners was enough to help him to lead 16-8 and he finally sealed his victory after 26 ends.”

Onions had been quick out of the blocks in his semi-final too, scoring twos at the first four ends in steamrollering Bridgewater’s Matt Blackhurst 21-9 while Bradburn powered 16-3 up against Hadnall’s Chris Elsbury en route to a 21-10 win.

Shropshire junior Ben Hinton of Whitchurch’s District Club received the Clare Cup for the novice progressing the furthest in the competition.

Potter praised the invaluable help of five assistants – Louise Potter, Charlotte Butler, Michael Cooper, Christy Hughes and Elaine Jones – for helping him deal with 77 entrants who were divided into four qualifying groups.

He also thanked the greenkeepers of both Old Shrewsbury and Severnside, and final referee Isobel Jones before county deputy president Wendy Icke made the presentations.