Darren Wellings wins Wem’s singles crown

The Shropshire senior team star, a key part of the village club’s team that has won the Division One title for the last three years, came out on top of a good entry of 27 bowlers at Greenfields.

“We had a cracking final between Darren and Ian Foster, which was eventually won by Darren,” said league president Liz Taylor. Wellings beat last year’s title winner Kieran Jones (Meole Brace) in the semi-finals while Foster (Preston Brockhurst) – already through to the national finals of the British Veterans Merit – defeated the 2017 champion Rich Lawson (Baschurch).

“The quarter-finals to final were played on the No.1 green at the request of the bowlers as it had a better bowling surface,” added Taylor.

“There was some excellent bowling from all and, as always, plenty of friendly banter from the sides.

“Thanks to all who attended and thanks to Greenfields Bowling Club for the use of their greens and facilities.”

n It’s a vital weekend for Shropshire bowlers – on two fronts.

The County Father & Son takes place on Saturday at Whitchurch club Bridgewater and, in a break with tradition, home bowlers will be allowed to enter. Organiser Mike Potter stresses that start time is 11am and it’s enter on the day at a cost of £8 per pair.

Then Sunday is the deadline for entries to Potter for this year’s Midland Masters, the finals of which will be played at Prees on Sunday, September 15.

Now open to men and women, entry costs £10 with the qualifiers in North Shropshire on Saturday, June 8 (6pm) and Telford and Shrewsbury the next day from 1pm.