Home comforts delight Hanmer

Ellison’s side sit 10th in the table going into a home derby against local rivals Ifton tomorrow. And having only survived relegation because of the demise of Bowring, the skipper is satisfied with the start Hanmer have made.

“We have won all our home games and picked up points away as well,” said Ellison.

“We have deserved another four or five points but we’ve had a few defeats to 19 or 20.

“I think the games we have played so far we have improved on the result from last year.

“But at home we are doing well. I think we lost five home matches last season and if we can improve on that then we will be fine and not in too much trouble.”

Ifton will arrive at Hanmer bottom of the table having had their clash with Highley last week rained off. But Ellison expects them to climb the standings.

“I think they have had more away games than home and they have a game in hand also,” he added.

“I don’t think Ifton will be at the bottom at the end of the season, I’d be very surprised if they were.

“There’s a lot of lads from both sides who play together in the Wrexham or Whitchurch Leagues so there will be no surprises.”

Leaders Castlefields face a trip to a Wem side who have just one win but have picked up decent points hauls, including five at Bylet last week.

Second-placed Newport go to Chester Road while Sir John Bayley, sitting in third, entertain Wrockwardine Wood.

Hanwood host Meole Brace with captain Ash Wellings admitting frustration at a three-chalk defeat at Hanmer last week despite having seven winners.

“It was a decent result for us overall but with how the game went there’s a slight frustration that we dipped out on the aggregate,” he said.

In the night’s other fixtures Bylet are at Highley and St Georges play host to Burway.