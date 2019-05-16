Four changes made by county bowls selectors

They have picked four new faces for the clash with North Lancs & Fylde on Sunday, June 2, calling up old hands Tony Rhodes (St Georges), Martin Williams (Wrockwardine Wood) and Keith Wall (Castlefields), plus Newport youngster David Lloyd.

Wall plays the away leg at South Shore in Blackpool while the other three play the home leg on Bowring No.1 in Wellington as Andy Moss, Clay Flattley, Tom Roden and Ashley Wellings make way.

Shropshire beat old rivals Yorkshire by five shots earlier this month to delight selectors Mick Jones, Keith Walton, Andy Smith and Mark Shore – but it’s North Lancs & Fylde who top the formative qualifying section three table after their 40-chalk win over Cumbria.