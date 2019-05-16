Con Club forced to withdraw B team

Their ongoing shortage of bowlers has now forced them to withdraw their B team from the Osprey Market Drayton Senior Citizens League.

“Con Club B have withdrawn from Division Three of the league and that game now becomes a bye,” said a league spokesperson.

That leaves Con Club with a team in Division One plus just one evening team in the 10-a-side Division Two of the Market Drayton League on Fridays.

Meanwhile, veterans league member clubs have been warned of a looming road closure of the A53 from Tern Hill to Drayton from May 23 to June 11 and reminded that the ladies and gents singles will be played on Wednesday, May 22, at Wollerton (10.45am scratch for an 11 o’clock start).

Shropshire’s bowls clubs have been warned to be on their guard after the theft of equipment from a sports club in the Newport area.

The warning was made by Newport BC stalwart Colin Rudrum at the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s May management meeting at Wellington’s Bayley Club.

He said thieves had broken into the unnamed club’s equipment shed and made off with mowers, plus various other bits of kit, and urged clubs to check their security.

Six transfers were noted at the meeting, all agreed by the clubs involved and within league rules. They were Ayden Smith from Newport to Hadley USC, Chris Massie from Bridgnorth to Stockton, Phil Jones from Hadley USC to St Georges, William Eggerton from Bowring to Maddocks, Andy Johnson from Bowring to Sir John Bayley and Dan Wilson from St Georges to Sir John Bayley.

Shifnal will host the league’s annual ladies versus gents challenge for the Dave Ellis Memorial Shield on Saturday, September 21 (6.30pm start).