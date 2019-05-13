Joy for juniors with rare win over W&W

They ended 13 years of hurt against Warwick & Worcester by beating them in Sunday’s sunshine Premier Division match by a stunning 61 shots overall.

Eight winners out of 12 away at Triplex in Kings Norton took them to an unprecedented 32-chalk victory there – which was wrapped up before the home side at Hanwood won by 29 with seven winners to put the icing on a memorable day.

Shropshire stormed to a clean sweep of the back four away – Edward Proudlove winning 21-3, Joe Killen 21-5 and Josh Warner 21-9 – to turn that leg on its head while Camilla Parsonage (21-4) and Rhys Marshall (21-8) gave the home side a perfect and vital start as they dominated the first four.

“Shropshire juniors got their first win over Warwick & Worcester since the 2006 final as they beat them impressively by 61 overall,” said an elated county association spokesman.

“This is one of the best junior wins we’ve had this decade.

“We now move on to meeting Yorkshire with an eye on winning a trophy rather than fighting to stay up. Well done to all the juniors on their success.”

Homesters Emmett McKinely (21-13) and Charlie Hotchkiss (21-19) scored vital wins in the back four as the Brummies turned up the vocals and threatened a fightback.

Relived home team manager Simon Parsonage couldn’t hide his delight after the match, telling his squad they had worked hard for the victory and deserved it.

He added: “It’s a long time since we beat Warwick & Worcester and I am so proud of you all.”

Shropshire had five single figure winners at Triplex, Ben Hinton (21-5) and Joe Dorricott (21-6) the early stars as the leg ebbed and flowed with big cards before the amazing 47-shot swing at the back wrapped things up.