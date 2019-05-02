Advertising
Whittington duo pick up Pairs crown
Homester James Candlin and Ben Hampson of Whittington had the biggest smiles after winning £320 Llanymynech Open Pairs, writes Malcolm Fletcher.
They shared the £160 first prize by beating Chirk duo Jamie Waugh & Adie Humphries 21-17 in the final, running out from 17-14 adrift with Candlin leading well and Hampson finding some great bowls at the back.
In the semi-finals the eventual winners beat father and son Robin & Graham Bennett 21-19 while Waugh & Humphries were always in control in a 21-15 success over competition organiser Ben Parkes and Hadnall’s Chris Elsbury.
A Llanymynech spokesperson said: “A big thank you to the sponsors Chadd’s of Pant, to the ladies in the kitchen, to Paul Smith (greenkeeper) and Ben the event organiser.”
