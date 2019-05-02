Top Brits are heading to Wrockwardine Wood

Telford club Wrockwardine Wood is the venue for the British Ladies Averages Winners Classic on Saturday, a title that was launched in 2010 and won in 2017 by Sally Clee.

The Wrockwardine Wood bowler was also a losing semi-finalist last year, but there is no Shropshire representative this year with 2018 county averages winner Jayne Craggs (Allscott Heath) missing from the field.

North Shropshire will be represented by Sheila Lloyd (Malpas Sports) who has a first-round appointment with Sarah Burton, one of four ties needed to produce a last 16.

Shropshire’s British Senior County Championship opener against Yorkshire is the headline act on Sunday, the 12-a-side legs at Newport and Crosland Moor starting at 2pm – preview in Saturday’s paper.

But there’s also the Market Drayton League’s men’s, ladies and junior doubles at Bridgewater from 9.30am (late entries to Jamie Brookes) and Trench Mixed Doubles with qualifiers at 9.30am and 1pm and the last eight from about 5pm, vacancy news from Chris Sherry on 07905

581533.

Monday sees the Tanners Shropshire League hold its Handicap at Old Shrewsbury (entries costing £3 taken at 10.30am), the North Shropshire Parks Merits at Norton in Hales (men at 10am, ladies 11am, juniors 1pm) and Shropshire Ladies’ Cy Lewis competition at Sinclair.