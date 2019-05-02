Richard Addison is champion

One of their key bowlers, Richard Addison, took the first league trophy that was up for grabs in 2019 – the held-over 2018 Champion of Champions title and the Terry Croft Memorial Cup that goes with it.

Addison won it by beating Ian Smith (Prince of Wales Hotel) in the final at Old Shrewsbury, giving Telepost real hope that they can go on and claim the Division One championship after being runners-up the last two years.

“Richard Addison beat Ian Smith 21-13 in the final after a 21-13 win over Jamie Brookes in the semi final,” said league spokesman Ian Payne.

“In the first round Richard beat Nigel Ferrington before going on to just edge out Stuart Greaves 21-20.

“Ian’s route to the final saw him first beat Ron Crook 21-9, then Emily Cunningham to 13 before beating Dave Hanson in the semi final 21-18.”