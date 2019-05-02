Liz Caird and Mike Hubbard take trophy

Liz Caird and Mike Hubbard emerged victorious on a glorious sunny afternoon, but the good weather did not last as Lilleshall’s first flat green match of 2019 – away to Brimfield last weekend – had to be cancelled due to heavy rain.

Club competition secretary Quentin Smith explained the Yardstick by saying: “The game consisted of five rounds of four ends, with each bowler playing two bowls per end.

“With some players just coming out of a non-playing winter, and others transitioning from indoor play, it took several ends to get used to the pace of the green. A total of 40 points was theoretically possible, by getting every one of your bowls within one yard of the jack.

“Top lady was our 2018 ladies champion Liz Caird and top gentleman was Mike Hubbard, both scoring 19 shots.”

Saturday sees the club’s Jack Bayliss competition on the club’s green in the grounds of the National Sports Centre.