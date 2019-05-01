Deadline is looming for Merit comp

And that prompted organiser Mike Potter, the county’s competition secretary, to issue one last reminder that the closing date for entries, with £5 fee, is Sunday.

Finals day at a venue to be picked by county president Mike Beckett is on Sunday, June 23, after qualifiers in North Shropshire on Saturday, May 18 (6pm) and the rest of Shropshire the next day at 1pm.

A county spokesman said: “Mike will be at the senior county game at Newport on Sunday – otherwise a cheque needs to be sent to his address at 26 Trenleigh Gardens, Trench, Telford TF2 6RN. Bowlers can contact him on Facebook or on 01952 617200 or mike.potter21@yahoo.co.uk is his email address.”