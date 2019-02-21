Bowring quit Shropshire's top bowls league

The Wellington club have pulled out of the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League after suffering a mass exodus over the winter.

And their sad demise could open the door for Hanmer's return, despite finishing bottom of the 14 teams last September and then losing to Mid Shropshire champions Highley in the Premier play-off final.

Premier chief Rob Burroughs confirmed that the management committee have decided to let the clubs vote on what league structure they want for the 2019 season – and a final decision will be made on Friday night.

"There are two options - stay with 13 teams with no relegation for 2019, or invite Hanmer back in (which they have said they will accept)," said Burroughs.

"A decision has been asked from clubs by 7pm tonight so we can let Hanmer and the Market Drayton League know, and make our plans for the season ahead."

Bowring club captain Richard Lawson broke the news to Premier officials late on Wednesday night after a club committee meeting.

A Bowring statement said: "It is with sad reluctance that Bowring have decided to withdraw.

"Due to a number of departures over the winter the club feels it does not have enough players to field all the teams that play on a Friday, or the strength in depth to be able to field a team capable of competing in the Shropshire Premier League.

"It is a very sad decision but one that is right for the club."

Past County Merit champion Rob Roden left Bowring in mid season last year and Warwickshire young guns Adam Patrick, Jack Whitehead and Jack Hill hardly played towards the end of the season.

And even though Bowring went on to win the Harris Cup, Shropshire bowlers – including brothers Jamie and Aaron King, Josh Bradburn, David Lloyd, Ash Gregory, Ayden Smith and Reece Farr – have all decided to leave.

A disappointed Burroughs added: "The league would like to thank Bowring for their 11 seasons in the league and wish them all the best for the future and hope to see them try to win their place back in the league in the near future."