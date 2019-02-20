League boosted with new sponsor on board

Ellesmere are the newcomers and they will be joined in Division Five this year by additional sides from Hadnall and Bagley, making league secretary Graham Hughes a happy man after the meeting at Bagley BC in Shrewsbury.

“The chairman, Barry Jennings, opened the meeting by conveying the thanks of the league to Terry Jones Solicitors, who had kindly backed the league for a number of years but had now ceased their sponsorship,” said Hughes.

“However, he was quickly able to advise that a new sponsor had stepped forward to fill the void.

“Browns of Wem Ltd were warmly welcomed by the clubs as their representative, Ade Jennings, presented a cheque for £500 sponsorship for 2019.

“It was appropriate that a business local to Wem had stepped forward so quickly.”

Minor rule changes which were accepted by all those present and treasurer Mike Spencer produced a healthy balance sheet for approval.

“This year’s league fixtures will commence on Monday, April 1, with no matches scheduled for the Bank Holidays in 2019,” added Hughes.

“The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, back at Bagley commencing 7.30pm.