Cynwyd plan to host singles and doubles competitions

They will run an open doubles on Sunday, June 9, at their green in the village near Corwen, and follow up with an open singles on August 11.

Cynwyd bowler Phil Jones (phil21upjones@gmail.com) is the man to contact to book places, although entry costs and prize money lists have yet to be published.

Meanwhile, just 15 of the 256 places in the St Georges Open are left for to fill, in qualifiers on March 9, 10 and 16, organiser Graham Turner stressing: “If you want enter the comp with the biggest prize fund in the country then contact me now.”

Over in Shrewsbury, the pressure is building on bowlers who have entered the full-house £4,450 Coors Meole Brae Open but have yet to pay their entry fees.

“Even though the competition is full, there are still 96 who haven’t paid their entry fee of £15,” said Ade Jennings at the weekend on behalf of his father Barry, the promoter.

“If you’re one of these we need your fee as soon as possible – we have people on the reserve list already who we will not hesitate in putting in.”