Departing clubs are facing five-year exile

That’s the proposal that will be voted on by delegates at the Oswestry League’s AGM on Monday at Whittington BC (7.30pm).

The management committee rule change bid sates: “Should a team request to leave the league, that team will not be allowed to rejoin for five years.”

A league spokesman added: “The management committee propose to hold one meeting (at the end of season) when clubs are actively encourage to attend to share and express views and visions for the future.

“We are also seeking new members to join the committee and nominations from the floor (at the AGM) will be gratefully received.”

Brymbo and Llandrillo want to field new teams in the league, which boasted six divisions of 12 sides last year, while Llandrillo also want to join the Veterans Divisions.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Indoor bowls Club have one last chance this weekend to end their drought in the Wessex League. They take on fellow strugglers Nomads in their last game in the Mercia Region on Sunday still looking for a first win of the campaign.

Bottom of the table after four straight defeats, hope springs eternal for Shrewsbury in the two rinks at home-two rinks away competition.

New county safeguarding officer Phil Scott will conduct the first of four pre-season DBS renewals and applications sessions on Saturday at Whitchurch’s District Club from noon.

Also, Premier League club Bylet have their AGM on Monday at 8.30pm at their Bridgnorth HQ.