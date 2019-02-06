Castlefields begin Premier return with home clash

The Shrewsbury giants, promoted back to the Premier Division of the Summit Garage-backed league, will entertain West Bromwich FSC on Monday, April 8.

St Georges will open their Premier campaign by heading to M&B Cheslyn Hay before the two Shropshire derbies on July 22 and 29, the second clash being at the Telford club.

Wrockwardine Wood are the third county club involved and they feature in a nine-strong Division Two, starting at home to Baddesley on April 8.

Meanwhile, the organisers of three Shropshire open competitions are delighted to report they are filling fast.

The Champion of Champions qualifiers at Meole Brace and St Georges, plus the new Llanymynech Pairs, are close to being full with more than a month before the action starts.

Meole stalwart Adie Jennings said: “There are still a few spaces left in the Meole Brace Open, but they are going fast so if you’re thinking about entering don’t leave it too long.

“For those that have entered and not paid yet, we need your money as soon as possible please. When we get to a reserve list we will start replacing non payers.”

The only spaces left in the St Georges Open are on the first weekend of qualifying – March 9-10 – while Llanymynech’s Ben Parkes said: “I still have spaces left but it’s filling up quickly!”