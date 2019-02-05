Narrow loss for Indoor Club

They went down by eight shots against Erdington Court in Birmingham – and had to borrow some bowlers from the hosts to make up the four rink encounter.

“The Shrewsbury players found the fast green difficult to gauge their shots, although three of their four rinks achieved reasonable scores during the first half of the match,” said vice-captain Cynthia Hedley.

“However, it was always a game of catch up and the Erdington players, who knew their own green well, maintained their lead, winning 63-55. The only winning rink for Shrewsbury was Sheila Berne, Colin Heath and Cliff Redshaw, with skip John Albutt.”

Still short of weekend bowlers, Shrewsbury have a break before their next match on Saturday, February 16, at Church Gresley in Derbyshire.