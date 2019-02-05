Moves being made to save Saturday division

The Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League is desperate to save its Saturday Division and is facing growing calls to reduce fixtures in its Monday divisions to 10-a-side from 12.

Both matters will be discussed tonight at a management committee meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7.30pm), when a proposal for a relaunch of the Saturday structure with a new format will be unveiled.

With only three teams committed to carrying on this year, league chiefs are proposing fixtures be changed from eight singles to four singles and two doubles so that clubs would only need a minimum of four bowlers to enter the division.

“We need at least six sides to accept the proposal, enter and then compete – otherwise the Saturday Division will die,” said a league spokesman.

“We have consulted with member clubs and feel this proposal is the best chance of attracting new entries to keep the division going.”

If there is enough interest, an EGM will be called on the same night as the March executive meeting to pass new rules required to introduce the new format.

And four member clubs – Sinclair, Maddocks, Madeley Cricket Club and Hadley USC – want an extraordinary meeting to be called then anyway as they push for 10-a-side matches in Divisions Four, Five and Six.

“To get any such proposal considered would now require an EGM – but if the majority of the officers don’t call for one, our rules also state that one third of the member clubs can vote to request one,” added the spokesman.

The league’s AGM last week saw Hadley confirm a second team for Fridays in Division Three while Sir John Bayley will return to the Dennis Lewis Thursday Division to give it 15 teams.

Rule change proposals to help clubs with two teams in one division and bring in a £20 fine for late withdrawals from cup knockouts were passed while all officers were re-elected, with Martin Gaut succeeding Ian Gaut as a county delegate

The evening ended on a high note with life memberships confirmed on two former league chairmen, Ron Adams (Madeley Cricket Club) and Edgmond’s Richard Chesters.

Club AGMs have slowed to a trickle. Village club Hadnall have theirs tonight at Hadnall Village Hall (7.30pm) while Childs Ercall follow suit on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Telford club Charlton club – who run seven different sides despite a small membership – are working on development plans for the year.

“We have the after school club with Hadley Learning Community and are looking at coaching sessions on a Sunday and Wednesday,” said secretary John Lumsden.