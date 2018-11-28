Drayton champs are crowned

She was crowned Individual Merit champion at Audlem Public Hall and also took the most wins by a lady bowler in Division Two prize.

Bridgewater A landed the Division One trophy for the second year running and five other divisional winners were in the spotlight as an attendance of 85 turned out to celebrate the 2018 campaign. “Everybody enjoyed themselves,” said league president Peter Levi, after his wife Pat made the presentations.

“We were a little disappointed with the attendance but, with club dinners and then league dinners, it does get a little expensive.”

Julian Goodwin was men’s champion with Donna Bennett taking the ladies title, Alan Boulton the Veterans Merit and Joe Brassington the junior singles.

Ash stunned champions Bridgewater by beating them by two chalks in the Jim Swire doubles knockout final while Hanmer took the Bernard Lazarus consolation trophy.

The other Friday night champions were Wem A in Division Two and Chester Road B in Three.

On Mondays in the 10-a-side league the winners were Johnstown (Division Four), Wem Albion (Five) and Archibald Worthington Club B (Six).