Calvin Priest flying to Oz for Over-50s World Cup

Calvin, who still plays regular Birmingham League cricket for Shifnal, has been selected as a member of the England Counties 50+ squad for the inaugural Over 50s Cricket World Cup.

The tournament is taking place in Sydney from November 20-December 5, with England facing teams from Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Wales, Canada and Pakistan.

In the competition Down Under, each team all the others in a round-robin series, with the top four teams going forward to the semi-finals.

Shropshire 50s+ Organiser Martin Chambers said: “Everyone connected with Seniors cricket in Shropshire is thrilled to see Calvin selected as part of the England Counties 50+ squad.”