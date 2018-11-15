Sponsorship boost for Ludlow League

The Flowfit Ludlow League’s combined AGM and presentation evening at Burway heard that the locally-based hydraulic components company is to continue its backing of the league for an eight year in 2019.

“The committee once again thanked Simon Parsonage for his continued support of the league and a round of applause was then offered by the room to thank Simon,” said delighted league secretary Steve Burmingham.

But Parsonage, in his role as a county and league junior selector, had a warning for Ludlow bowlers when he explained that the league will only have four eligible players for the Shropshire junior inter-league in 2019 – so they will be unable to enter a side unless there is a sudden influx of under-18s over the winter.

Parsonage’s eldest son, Harry, who won the Ludlow Junior Merit again, presented the prizes after chairman Wayne Rogers thanked everyone for attending and congratulated all the teams and players who took part through the season to keep the league going.

Treasurer and fixture secretary Phil Baker reported a profit of £177 on the year, down from £290 in 2017 due to Stokesay withdrawing at the start of the season and less entries for league competitions.

The committee will now look at prize money levels for competitions and come back with proposed plans at the pre-season meeting on March 11 back at Burway.

There were no rule changes but a Carl Bowen idea, seconded by Graham Prince, that each team has the choice whether to provide food or not for the 2019 season – and make the league secretary aware of their decision before the season – was approved unanimously. All 11 existing teams are set to carry on and, although no dates were set for the next campaign, it was decided that the triples will be played at Craven Arms, the veteran and junior Merits at Ludlow Castle, doubles at Burway and League Merit at Cleobury Mortimer.

Officers elected – chairman, Wayne Rogers; secretary & county delegate, Steve Burmingham; treasurer & fixture secretary, Phil Baker; Fixture Secretary – Phil Baker; welfare officer, Wendy Davies.

Honours winners – League: Burway; Handicap Cup: Bylet. Triples: Simon Lane, Richard Lane and Dave Wilding. Doubles: Richard and Matt Lane.

Veterans Merit: Terry Lucas; Junior Merit: Harry Parsonage; League Merit: Wayne Rogers.

Seasonal averages award winners - main: Wayne Rogers; Junior: Liam Dovey; Ladies: Cheryl Caswell: Veteran: Phil Pack.