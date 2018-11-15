Record number in for round six

The Shrewsbury club will host round six on Sunday after catering for a record-equalling 53 bowlers on its two greens when the fourth round was played there earlier this month.

Young Welshman Andy Armstrong triumphed that day, but local stalwart Martin Codd was runner-up – and series organiser Jamie Brookes hopes Codd’s success will encourage more Shrewsbury area bowlers to join the action.

Armstrong lies second in the series points table, behind Nantwich Park Road veteran Phil Jones, while Adderley’s Crewe-based man Ian Howell won round five at Prees last weekend.

“The series is open to any bowlers from any area,” stressed Brookes.

“And although it’s entry on the day, due to the steady high levels of competitors, early entry notification to me on 07522-624773 from bowlers who are coming is really much appreciated.”

Entry costs £7 (£4 for juniors) and report time at Old Shrewsbury is 9.30am ahead of a 9.50 draw for the round robin groups and a 10am start to the action.

The 13-up games are handicapped with 32 to go into the hat for the knockout stages and hot food will be available throughout the day.

Leading the way in the series points table to make the top 16 for finals day in March are: Phil Jones 74, Andy Armstrong 73, Rich Lawson 69, Alan Boulton 64, Chris Stretch 63, Ian Howell 61.

Ahead of Sunday’s action, North Shropshire Ladies have a fund-raising race night at Whitchurch’s District Club on Saturday (7.30pm).

While Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club don’t have a friendly match this weekend, the club’s latest campaign in the Wessex League starts with a Mercia Region fixture against Solihull – two rinks at home, two rinks away – on Sunday morning.