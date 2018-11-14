Alan Boulton denied another winter series victory

Ian Howell, from Crewe, won round five at Prees on Sunday by beating super veteran Boulton in the final.

Team-mates for Adderley in the Whitchurch League this year, Howell beat Boulton, the round three winner at Tilstock, 13-10 to take the main cash prize.

“We had an impressive 39 entrants who all showed immaculate respect as we held our two minutes silence at 11am on this emotional Remembrance Day,” said series organiser Jamie Brookes.

“Ian Howell is a Crewe-based player who has, for many years, played in various Cheshire Leagues.

“He joined and represented Adderley in the Whitchurch League last season – a great block who loves competitions.”

Howell beat Phil Jones (Nantwich Park Road) 13-8 in his semi-final while Boulton accounted for county man Stuart Rutter 13-7, the Wrockwardine Wood man having made his series debut the week before at Old Shrewsbury.

And that’s where the series returns this coming Sunday with Brookes hoping a successful first venture there will encourage more locals to enter so that the record figure of 53 is broken.

Howell lost two of his three round robin games at Prees but still managed to make the last 32 for the knockout stages – and then never looked back.

Quarter-final scores from Prees: Ian Howell 13 Connor Whitehall 4; Phil Jones 13 Carl Preece 5; Alan Boulton 13 Rich Lawson 11; Stuart Rutter 13 Kieran Jones 4.

Clubs in Shropshire’s biggest veterans league, which is set to get even bigger, have been given a hurry-up call.

Chris Kershaw, secretary of the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League, has reminded them that he must receive proposed rule changes at least 14 days before the AGM on January 14 at Bagley BC.

“And anyone wishing to stand for office should contact me no later than December 31 too,” added Kershaw.

Unison and Prince of Wales BC are poised to submit proposals for changes to the penalty point rule and to stop fixtures being played after the official season has finished.

But whatever rules are in place, the league looks set to grow again in 2019.

“I have received written applications from three teams wanting to join the league next season – Prince Hotel, Crescent and Oswestry Church B – and I am aware that there may be one more application to come before the AGM,” explained Kershaw.

“Hopefully we will not be losing any teams, in which case the league will comprise of at least 62 teams for the 2019 season, proving that it is going from strength to strength – and long may it continue.”

However, following complaints about its condition, Wem Albion’s green will be inspected by the executive committee before the start of the 2019 campaign to see if it is fit enough for them to play on.

The fall in the number of people taking up crown green bowls in Shropshire has been arrested.

County registrar Brian Kitson has issued 245 new registration cards to date this year – compared to 240 in 2017, which was down from 264 the year before.

Members of the County Executive welcomed the increase at their latest meeting, and also the news that county development officer Pauline Wilson has put the modern coaching equipment bought with a £7,000 grant from Sport England to great use.

“We have achieved nearly 750 people coached this year,” reported a delighted Wilson.

She and fellow coach Brenda Slingo have created a Junior Award scheme which has been trialled at Shifnal and Sinclair and will be formally launched next year.