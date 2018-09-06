Menu

Advertising

Sinclair retain title

Bowls | Published:

Sinclair are the first champions of 2018 in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League.

Shropshire Star Bowls

They retained the Saturday Division crown by finishing six points clear of main title rivals Sir John Bayley.

The Bayley needed a 36-point haul from their last game of the season, away at Charlton last weekend, to be crowned champions – but ended up with only 29 as the eight games were shared.

But, with only seven sides competing this year and some of those understood to be withdrawing over the winter, the future of the Saturday division is now in doubt.

Bowls Sport

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News