Sinclair retain title

They retained the Saturday Division crown by finishing six points clear of main title rivals Sir John Bayley.

The Bayley needed a 36-point haul from their last game of the season, away at Charlton last weekend, to be crowned champions – but ended up with only 29 as the eight games were shared.

But, with only seven sides competing this year and some of those understood to be withdrawing over the winter, the future of the Saturday division is now in doubt.