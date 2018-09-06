Prospect of epic showdown

The duo will collide again with the D & M Morrey Cup at stake on Sunday on Old Shrewsbury No.2 with very little separating them at the top of the Shrewsbury Ladies League’s First Division.

Over on Old Shrewsbury No.1, and also starting at 6.30pm, Broseley and Prince of Wales Hotel will contest the Morrey Golden Shield in another 10-a-side final.

Earlier on Sunday, Audlem will be the setting for the SPS Whitchurch League Merit from 10am while it’s a 10.30am start for the Flowfit Ludlow League’s Doubles at Ludlow Castle.

Shifnal twin brothers, Joe and Tom Killen, will meet in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Under-15 Merit final at 4pm at Donnington Wood, to be followed at 5pm by the Junior Doubles.

And the Sir John Bayley Club will be a hive of action on both days over the weekend with an open mixed doubles on Saturday and the Dennis Lewis Memorial Open singles on Sunday – late vacancy details for both from Tom Roden (07961 179946).