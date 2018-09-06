Peach wary as Fields close in

Last week’s 9-5 win at home to closest challengers Newport means Castlefields are now major favourites for the crown, sitting 11 points clear with just three games remaining.

The result continued a remarkable run which has now seen them win their last 10 fixtures, overturning what was once a 24-point deficit on Newport in the process.

A trip to mid-table Ifton now offers the chance to extend the sequence in what is their final away game of the campaign.

Yet Peach, who will have Callum Wraight back available, is taking nothing for granted.

“Don’t get complacent, that is the message,” he said. “We know we are favourites now.

“It’s been a remarkable run. To win 10 games on the spin in this league is some going.

“The whole club is buzzing, as you might expect. But there is still work to be done.”

Success at Castlefields is not only confined to the Premier League. The club have also clinched the Shrewsbury League, while the reserves are top of their respective division.

Peach and his players are also still in with a shout of a league and cup double, after reaching the final of the Alan Mayhew Cup.

“Success breeds success,” said Peach. “Everyone wants to be part of it at the moment.

“Earlier in the season there were a lot of people writing us off. But I always felt, even at the midway point, that the table was not a fair reflection of the quality of the teams.

“Whether we could overturn 24 points, I wasn’t sure. But I knew we would have a crack at it.”

He added: “We won at Ifton last year and we will go there aiming to get a result again.

“Our final two games are at home, so if we win tomorrow we’ll be in with a chance of winning 13 on the bounce.”

Newport are at home to Wrockwardine Wood, while third-placed Sir John Bayley host Burway. In the game of the week, fourth-placed Hanwood head to fifth-placed St Georges with the teams separated by only two points.