Massey-Jones leads starlets into Merit finals action

And one of them – Emma Massey-Jones – will travel to Henhurst BC in Burton full of confidence.

For the Newport bower triumphed in the Shropshire Ladies Junior Merit for the third year running, coming out on top of this year’s event at Wrockwardine Wood.

Massey-Jones also warmed up for Saturday by winning 21-7 for Sir John Bayley A in a Shrewsbury Ladies League division one game against visiting Broseley on Tuesday night.

Shropshire runner-up Camilla Parsonage (Burway) will also feature in the British Ladies Merit finals, as will Susie Lawson as the North Shropshire Ladies junior and senior champion.

A Shropshire bowler was closing in on a title at the Isle of Man September Festival before the main competitions had even started.

Tracy Ryan recorded two wins on Tuesday morning to reach the quarter-finals of the Ladies Tourism.

The Meole Brace and Prince of Wales Hotel star won 21-11 and 21-12 and was due to meet homester Rebecca Teare on Nobles No.2 in Douglas today.

Wem USC No.1 Derek Wright is hot on the trail of a £1,000 first prize at the George Masters.

He scored three wins at the Warley venue in the Black Country last weekend to book a place in the last 16 for finals day on October 6.

The multi-titled Wright, who was 60 in July, beat Tim Richardson 31-8, Phil Cookson 31-27 and then David Clarke 31-17 to qualify.