Brace chasing a final repeat

They will meet Shrewsbury rivals Castlefields in the final on Saturday, September 15, in a repeat of the 2016 final when Meole won their first ever Premier League silverware on Bicton.

Telepost will be the venue for the 2018 final – the match beginning at 6.30pm – and Meole will relish the chance of another crack at a Fields side that has already won the trophy six times.

A clean sweep of six winners at home was key to Meole’s 35-shot semi-final success over Sir John Bayley, skipper Andy Wigginton the best with 21-9 after Martin Middleton completed an 11th hour green cut.

“An incredible performance followed and, after no winners in two league games over the last two years, I was amazed to get three winners at the Bayley,” said Wigginton.

“Everybody was buzzing and up for it and it was just a perfect result to get through to our third straight final to meet our great rivals.”

Castlefields had a closer semi-final call as they beat Burway by 14 overall in a tale of two big home wins.

Michael Beer won 21-9 as Fields recorded a 44-shot home win and Callum Wraight’s 21-9 in Ludlow was crucial in keeping the deficit down to 30, despite Len Lewis’s best win of 21-5 for the home side.