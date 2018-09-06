Another cup final double

Saturday sees the finals of both the Tanner Cup and Champagne Cup at Old Shrewsbury from 7pm – just seven days after Shrewsbury division sides from the league contested the Fullwood and Scadding Cup finals.

First Division leaders Castlefields and title rivals Elephant & Castle (Shawbury) will clash for the Tanner Cup while Second Division duo Prince of Wales Hotel B and Burway do battle for the Champagne Cup.

And Castlefields will go into the crunch tie with the club’s Tuesday night A team having already landed the Fullwood Cup after a stunning recovery from 5-1 down to pip Telepost A on Severnside No.3 by 15 shots after the 10 games were shared.

Gary Neal’s 21-8 card helped the Posties go 3-1 up but Russ Pugh (21-12) and Carl Wear (21-20) scored crucial wins for Fields at Nos.7 and 8 to keep them in the hunt.

“Will Jones then had a convincing 21-6 win at the back and it was left to joint captain Graham Wall to complete the Castlefields recovery, which he did with a 21-12 win,” said a Tanners league spokesman.

“Pontesbury A retained the Scadding Cup as they comfortably beat Meole Brace A 7-3.

“They raced into a 4-0 lead with man-of-the-match Anthony Price winning 21-12 and then his father, Andy, on at No. 5, was soon off the green with 21-6.

“Meole’s Mark Hinks (21-11) and Terry Jones (21-12) gave the Bracers a glimmer of hope but Pete Williams sealed the victory (89-154) with a 21-18 card.”