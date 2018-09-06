Advertising
Another cup final double
Double headers of cup final action are all the rage for the Tanners Shropshire League right now.
Saturday sees the finals of both the Tanner Cup and Champagne Cup at Old Shrewsbury from 7pm – just seven days after Shrewsbury division sides from the league contested the Fullwood and Scadding Cup finals.
First Division leaders Castlefields and title rivals Elephant & Castle (Shawbury) will clash for the Tanner Cup while Second Division duo Prince of Wales Hotel B and Burway do battle for the Champagne Cup.
And Castlefields will go into the crunch tie with the club’s Tuesday night A team having already landed the Fullwood Cup after a stunning recovery from 5-1 down to pip Telepost A on Severnside No.3 by 15 shots after the 10 games were shared.
Gary Neal’s 21-8 card helped the Posties go 3-1 up but Russ Pugh (21-12) and Carl Wear (21-20) scored crucial wins for Fields at Nos.7 and 8 to keep them in the hunt.
“Will Jones then had a convincing 21-6 win at the back and it was left to joint captain Graham Wall to complete the Castlefields recovery, which he did with a 21-12 win,” said a Tanners league spokesman.
“Pontesbury A retained the Scadding Cup as they comfortably beat Meole Brace A 7-3.
“They raced into a 4-0 lead with man-of-the-match Anthony Price winning 21-12 and then his father, Andy, on at No. 5, was soon off the green with 21-6.
“Meole’s Mark Hinks (21-11) and Terry Jones (21-12) gave the Bracers a glimmer of hope but Pete Williams sealed the victory (89-154) with a 21-18 card.”
