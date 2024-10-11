Athletes enjoy a golden day out at the Masters

The Masters, which covers all track and field events in five-year age groups from 35 up to 90, was held in Derby and also saw the club return with two silvers and a bronze

Jamie Wilkinson, competing in the over 50 category for javelin, struck gold with a best throw of 43.07 metres.

Ray Bacon was another gold medallist, winning the over 65 hammer with a throw of 43.29.

Bacon had a busy day as he was also fourth in the weight throw for his age group, seventh in the discus and ninth in the javelin.

Mark Elliott won the 15.8kg weight throw with an effort of 11.32m.

Helen Watson was another winner as she came home first in the over 50 3000m walk in a personal best of 19.47.76.

Rachel Coupe collected a silver medal in the 800m, after running just outside her season’s best in 2.35.79. behind the winner Sarah Davies from Oxford, She was also fourth in the 1500m in 5.29.67.

Darren Hands secured a bronze in the over 55s 3000m steeplechase in a personal best time of 12.51.3.

Iain Moody just missed out on a medal as he finished fourth in the over 60 300m hurdles (50.62).

Michael Dickens, who bagged a relay medal in this year’s World Indoor Championship, was fifth in the over 35 100m (11.86).

There was a sliver medal for Jane Tench in the over 55s long jump (3.52m).

Pat Higgins also had a busy day as she came fourth in the over 65 hammer (22.32m), and fifth in the discus (13.12m) and the weight throw (8.85m) – both season’s bests.