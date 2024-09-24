Shropshire's Matt Field runs all day to break a record

Field, who lives in Wem, Shropshire, has become the new 24-hour distance running record holder after completing 703 laps of a running track in Gloucestershire.

The 37-year-old only started running two years ago, but has already broken the record after running 281.2km in a day.

Field said: “The magnitude of it is starting to sink in. It’s taken a while for me to realise that I’m the British record holder because I didn’t expect to do it. I was very surprised when I did.”

Field only started running 24 months ago, not to compete at the highest level but to keep himself healthier. Starting as a beginner, he ran for his own fitness before entering local races.

“Two years ago, I was enjoying the party lifestyle too much," he said. "I was attending music festivals and drinking too much cider. I realised that I needed to lose a bit of weight and get into better shape.

“I decided to start running but it took me a while to enter my first race. To my surprise, I won it and although there were a few things I knew I needed to improve, I saw that there was something there.”

After falling short in his first attempt for the British record 12 months ago, Field stated that his preparations for another endeavour began right away. He began working with trainer Nathan Flear, running 100 miles a week coupled with gym sessions.

He stated that staying hydrated and getting lucky with the weather helped but admitted that having his wife Laura-Jayne and daughter Seren watching on got him over the line.

“It was really motivating for me to have them there," he said. "My wife was there for the whole time, but my brother didn’t get there until 11 at night, so that gave me the extra motivation to keep going until he got here.”

Field managed to add 3.774km to his previous distance 12 months prior, which made all the difference as he surpassed Robbie Britton, who previously held the record after running 277.4km.

Field now has his sights set on the 2025 World Championships in Albi, France, where he hopes to compete in the 24-hour running event after attempting a 100km competition early next year.