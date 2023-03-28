Oswestry Olympians host final race of the season

Oswestry Olympians Ladies team

There was also a great turnout of 14 men and 14 women completing the course for the club.

A notable performance was from Tom Heard who secured ninth place overall and first place in the M40 age category.

The men worked well together, with Oscar Simmons, Ian Gibson and Tim Tansley motivating each other for that final push, Tansley securing second place in his age category of M50

. The Olympian women finished the season in style and their force could be felt across the course. Nicola Ship came in 12th place with a particularly impressive time of 20:19 and was also first in the W45 age category, Yvonne Hill also had a brilliant race coming first in the W55 age category.

Overall in the season, the Olympians men came in third place in the league, with the men's masters also coming third. The ladies came third overall with a first place in the masters.

Margaret Morris received the highly coveted Bebbington Shield - the Special Endeavour Award for the North Wales Cross Country League.

And £420 was also raised through donations for refreshments following the race, with the club donating it to the Earthquakes Disasters Committee following the events in Turkey and Syria.