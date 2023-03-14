Telford's Daniel Wood bags a Steel City medal

Daniel Wood with his silver from the England Indoor Athletics Championship

Daniel George Wood, 14, came second in the under-15 boys’ 300 metres final and secured himself a spot on the podium.

Daniel’s parents closed their business down for the day and headed up to the Steel City to support their son, who is a member of Birchfield Harriers AC.

His father and namesake Daniel Wood explained his pride in his son’s success, especially given struggles with a form of asthma brought on by exercise.

Dad Daniel said: “I am very proud. We drove there and back on Saturday for the heat and then we had to head back on Sunday for the finals as well, so a lot of driving, but it was worth it.

“His mom doesn’t get many opportunities to watch him perform, it is usually me who does all the running around, so it was nice that his mom was able to come as well.”

There was a heart-in-mouth moment for the family soon after Daniel passed the finish line as stewards queried the legality of his lane break.

Daniel senior said: “They have to break after about 140 metres, and it went to video evidence before they said it was clean. That was quite a heart-wrenching moment.”

The youngster’s achievement is made even more remarkable by the fact that he suffers from exercise-induced asthma, a condition that causes the lungs to narrow during physical activity.

“Dan hasn’t really been able to work hard in the very cold winters,” added Daniel senior. “It took years to diagnose it, he had the problem for two or three years. We eventually went to the doctors and took peak flow readings and sure enough, every time he ran too far in cold weather, his lungs started closing on him.

“Fortunately, he has been on new medication in the last three months and there has been a massive improvement which has allowed him to do more endurance training through the winter hence why he is coming into this year much stronger than he usually does a track year.”

Daniel is a pupil at Thomas Telford, a school that is renowned for its sports department, and his father praises the school for their support.

He said: “Thomas Telford is a great school with a brilliant head of sport, Phil Nicholls, who is an ex-Team GB runner himself, so Daniel has a lot of support behind the scenes.

“The school are always supportive when he needs time off to go and compete.

“Daniel competed two weeks ago in London at Lee Valley on a Wednesday night and the school gave him the afternoon off.

“He won the 800 metres and was well happy with the £50 prize money.”

Daniel also praised Birchfield Harriers for their part in his son’s success.

He said: “Birchfield Harriers have been massively important to his development; it is no secret that it is the number one club in Great Britain.

“They have the best coaches there and the best facilities, Dan couldn’t ask for more really.

“Birchfield, unlike a lot of clubs, looks at long-term development.”

Daniel set two new personal bests at the Indoor Athletics Championships and his father is hopeful that this is only the start of his son’s journey, adding: “Daniel has always had the potential, but he is now reaching the point in his career where that potential needs to be fulfilled.

“I take him everywhere and invest some much time and money into him but ultimately, it’s him who has to do it.