Oswestry's Collins breaks half marathon record

Members of Oswestry Olympians

With the atmosphere and running conditions excellent, 11 runners from Oswestry achieved a personal best half marathon time.

They were: Matthew Collins; Florence Roberts; Simon Lewis; Sean Jones; Richard Collins; Charlotte Hunter; Mike Kirk; Richard Manford; Dale Walton; Mark Jones and Shaun Harrison.

Collins also broke the club's senior men's half marathon record in a time of 1:08:02 by almost a minute, the previous best being by Kevin Smith back in 1988.

Many of the team are in training for marathons taking place this year and the Wrexham race proved a good warm up event.