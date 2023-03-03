Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oswestry's Collins breaks half marathon record

By Paul JenkinsAthleticsPublished: Comments

Oswestry Olympians sent 17 athletes to Wrexham to take part in the Village Bakery Half Marathon.

Members of Oswestry Olympians
Members of Oswestry Olympians

With the atmosphere and running conditions excellent, 11 runners from Oswestry achieved a personal best half marathon time.

They were: Matthew Collins; Florence Roberts; Simon Lewis; Sean Jones; Richard Collins; Charlotte Hunter; Mike Kirk; Richard Manford; Dale Walton; Mark Jones and Shaun Harrison.

Collins also broke the club's senior men's half marathon record in a time of 1:08:02 by almost a minute, the previous best being by Kevin Smith back in 1988.

Many of the team are in training for marathons taking place this year and the Wrexham race proved a good warm up event.

To find out more about Oswestry Olympians, visit www.oswestryolympians.com or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/Oswestry Olympians.

Athletics
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News