Wellington's Dylan Gillett leading the charge for Telford in league

Telford runners

The league consists of three very competitive divisions and Telford are currently lying in fourth place out of 14 clubs after the first three races, with one race to go as they aim to clinch a spot in the top three and promotion to Division One.

Gillett, who was crowned as the Shropshire Cross Country champion at the recent Shropshire Championships, has finished second and third twice in the opening three events out of over 200 runners at each race.

In the third race of the league season, which was held at a very muddy Redditch course, he finished third and with his best three performances to count, he is in a great position to lift an overall medal at the end of the season.

Paul Ward, from Priorslee, who is just back to form after a long injury, followed up his first masters position at the Shropshire Championships by finishing in 12th place and the first over-50 in the Birmingham League – Telford’s second scoring runner.

He was closely followed by Hampton Loade’s Jack Cole in 13th place. Cole is having another great season and is lying eighth overall following his overall victory as the first under-20 last season.

Dan Galloway, on his senior cross country debut for Telford, was the club’s fourth finisher in 23rd.

The next two scores were Ioan Huruban (47th) and Paul O’Brien (48th) which gave Telford a team score of 146 points and third place on the day behind Cheltenham’s Western Tempo (60) and Leamington (104).