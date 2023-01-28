Olympians prove a big hit in the mud at Colwyn Ba

Oswestry Olympians

Colwyn Bay hosted the event and the Eirias Park course proved to be a tough one with ample mud.

Despite the wintery conditions there was a great turnout from the Olympians, with 11 men and eight women taking on the challenge.

And Heard enjoyed a particularly good race, securing 13th place overall and second in the MV40 age category.

Tim Tansley also produced an impressive performance to finish 29th overall and second in the MV50 age category.

It was a fantastic effort from all the Olympian men, and it was great to see John Snell compete in the cross country league again for the first time in eight years.

The women came out in true Olympian style, too.

Nicola Ship stormed through for an 11th place finish overall and second in the FV45 age category.

Lou Williams and Yvonne Hill also carded fantastic results, both coming first in their age categories – FV40 and FV55 respectively.

Lou Woolcock had another solid performance, third overall for the Olympian women and second in the FV40 age category.

Susie Hancock raced very well coming in second place in the FV60 age category.

As the end of the season approaches, it looks as though Oswestry will clinch the Women’s Masters title although it’s going to be tight for second place with the other clubs battling

it out.

The Olympian men currently sit in fourth place overall.